A pioneer of the 70s middle-of-the-road cinema, legendary filmmaker and screenplay writer Basu Chatterjee passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 93 and the cause of his death is cited as age-related ailments.



Chatterjee's last rites will be performed at the Santacruz Crematorium at 2 pm today.



The filmmaker is remembered for highlighting the everyday stories of common people and creating a space for a realistic guy-next-door-hero, who stood as an alternative to the larger-than-life male protagonist of masala cinema of the era, typified best by Amol Palekar in films like Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Chitchor (1976), Rajnigandha (1974) and Baton Baton Mein (1979). For Doordarshan, Chatterjee made hit TV serials like Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani.

The news was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is also the president of Indian Film and TV Directors Association. "I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjeeji. It's a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee," tweeted Pandit.



Among Chatterjee's other best-known films are Piya Ka Ghar (1972), Khatta Meetha, Chakravyuha (1978 film), Priyatama (1977), Man Pasand, Hamari Bahu Alka, Shaukeen (1982), and Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986). His last directed film was Gudgudee in 1997, starring Anupam Kher and Pratibha Sinha.

Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on January 10, 1927, he is survived by two daughters.



(With inputs from IANS)