Ayushmann Khurrana's latest offering, Gulabo Sitabo, which will release directly on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, takes him back to India's heartland, Uttar Pradesh. This makes it his fifth film in a row which has been shot in UP and from the trailer, it seems that this Chandigarh boy has now mastered Lucknow's andaaz. And, before you wonder which are his earlier films that have been shot in UP, here is the list:



1. Article 15

Released in 2019, Article 15 was shot in UP’s Lucknow - the city of Nawabs. Ayushmann plays a Delhi-based IPS officer, Ayan Ranjan, who is posted to Lalgaon as the ASP. The film is based on the true events of honour killing and Ayushmann had revealed that for one scene, the team had to shoot in a swamp filled with leeches.



2. Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen acing the Mathura dialect in Dream Girl, in which his character impersonates the female voice, which also lands him a job in the film. During the shooting, the actor shared many Instagram stories chronicling his Mathura days and anecdotal behind-the-scenes shots. The film gives a beautiful glimpse into the simple and endearing life of a small town.

3. Bala

Ayushmann’s satirical comedy Bala was shot not just in one, but two cities of Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow and Kanpur. Ayushmann plays a young Kanpuriya guy Balamukund ‘Bala’ Shukla who suffers from premature baldness. Shot at the real locations, the film captures the essence of the two cities beautifully. The versatile actor, too, nailed the Kanpuriya accent with ease when he says dialogues like 'Itni zor se maarenge ki ek baar tippa kha ke seedhe Phoolbagh pahonchoge'.

4. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan







Ayushmann’s last release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS), tells the story of two people from LGBTQ community who are facing trouble in convincing their families of their relationship. The film was shot extensively for a month in Varanasi.

5. Gulabo Sitabo







Coming up next is soon-to-be-released Gulabo Sitabo, which makes it Ayushmann’s consecutive fifth film to be shot in UP. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the actor will be sharing the screen with Bollywood’s legend Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. And for this film, Ayushmann once again landed in the city of Nawabs. Set in Lucknow, the film sees Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann constantly bickering for a haveli. The film, which releases on June 12, brings out the rustic, old-school charm of the city.