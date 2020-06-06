Veteran film producer Anil Suri succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday evening. He was 77.

According to his brother, film producer Rajiv Suri, he had been rushed to Lilavati and Hinduja hospitals but had been denied a bed at both institutes.



"He was rushed to the top hospitals, Lilavati and Hinduja, but both denied him a bed. He was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. He had COVID-19. On Thursday evening, they said something is amiss and he was put on a ventilator. He died around 7:00 pm," Rajiv told PTI.

Anil Suri had produced films like Karmayogi (1978), starring Raaj Kumar, Jeetendra and Rekha, and the 1984 multistarrer Raaj Tilak, starring Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Hema Malini, Reena Roy, Sarika and Kamal Haasan.



Last rites of Anil were held on Friday morning at Oshiwara cremation ground with four close family members attending it wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Besides Rajiv, Anil is survived by two children and wife.