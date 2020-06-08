After co-directing Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi, actor Kangana Ranaut is set to direct her latest project Aparajitha Ayodhya, based on the Ram Madir case and the Ayodhya verdict. The ambitious project, produced by Kangana's production house, will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Talking about the project in a statement, Kangana said that directing the film wasn't the original idea. "The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction."

She went on to add, "However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.”

Aparajitha Ayodhya will be Kangana's first project as an independent director and might not star the actress. "It does not make me nervous. It’s tougher when you have to carry forward someone else’s vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it’s gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought. I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it’s not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity.”