Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, is set to get a digital release. The movie, which follows a true story about Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, was initially expected to release in theatres on March 13. However, with the lockdown in effect, the release was further pushed to April 24. And now, the makers have decided to take the online route.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and streaming giant Netflix shared a teaser trailer on their social media handles.

The Sharan Sharma directorial is a biopic on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who, along with Srividya Rajan, became the first Indian women fighter pilots to venture into a war zone. Gunjan rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles of Gunjan’s father and brother, respectively.