In the aftermath of the coronavirus, this week has seen a slew of changes in the release dates for movies

Here 's a complete list of all the movies that have a new release date:

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been delayed two weeks to July 31. Warner Bros had previously been set to open the $200 million on July 17.

Solstice Studios said it is pushing the road-rage thriller Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, from July 1 to July 10.



Warner Bros. and filmmaker Patty Jenkins announced that Wonder Woman 1984 would be relocating from August 14 to October 2.

Bios, starring Tom Hanks, is pushing its release from October 2, 2020 to April 16, 2021.

Legendary's sequel Godzilla vs. Kong is giving up its spot at the 2020 Thanksgiving box office, and will instead hit the big screen on May 21, 2021.

Robert Zemeckis' The Witches, which was set to open on October 9, 2020 has been taken off the calendar for now

Tom & Jerry is moving from December 23, 2020 to May 21, 2021.

The untitled Matrix 4 is pushing back its release by nearly a year from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

As of now, the movies that remain set to open include Disney's Mulan on July 24, followed by The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on August 7.