Excessive detailing is always best-avoided in a short film is what publicist Sudeep Yadav has always believed in. And when TVWala Media agreed to back the making of a beautiful story he had in mind, Sudeep thought of collaborating with his friend, another busy publicist Ranajit Dey for the same. Together the duo has conceived a short, Ebong Aami during the lockdown that's ready for release on YouTube tomorrow. Starring Anubhav Kanjilal and Pujarni Ghosh this film is a philosophical take on the ever-lasting struggle between truth and reality.

Sudeep Yadav

"I have had always wanted to do something in the realms of films and hence when this concept came across my mind and TVWALA wanted to back the same I thought nobody could have scripted and directed it as well as Ranajit. He had always wanted to direct a film and is passionate about anything related to films. Hence when I approached him, he readily agreed to be a part of this adventure. We are also grateful that actors Anubhav and Pujarni too happily agreed to do the film," tells Sudeep.

A subtle plot around two people Arko and Ranja played by Anubhav and Pujarni, Ebong Aami tries to address the eternal dilemma between truth and reality. Arko, who is a terminal patient calls his former girlfriend Ranja during the lockdown and the film proceeds with the conversation between the two.

Ranajit Dey

"Ebong Aami is close to my heart because this is the first film shot in my house with my family helping me out during the shooting. The short conveys a very important message to the audience during this pandemic when we especially need to hold each other's hands even more tightly so that none feels alone," says Pujarni.

I am very excited to be a part of a lockdown short that has been made with so much care. I am glad to have been a part of a film where I got the opportunity to deal with so many emotions in such a short span of time frame," tells Anubhav.

"I always wanted to make a film sooner or later but I definitely couldn't have made it this soon if Sudeep wouldn't have pushed me. I hope the audience appreciates our efforts," says Ranajit.

The short Ebong Aami will be released tomorrow on TVWALA Media's YouTube channel.