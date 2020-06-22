In these times of crises after Sonu Sood, another example of kindness from Bollywood has touched our hearts to the core. We are talking about actor Amrita Rao, who joins the list of generous hearts in Bollywood during the testing times of the Corona pandemic.

The Vivah star has decided to forego the due rent from some of her tenants who are stuck in their respective hometowns during the lockdown.

The Actress, who has many property investments in Mumbai received dire requests from her tenants who had to leave the city to forego their rents of the past two-three months through her real estate agent.

When Amrita's mother informed her that some of those tenants would also not be able to travel back to Mumbai until June and some in July owing to the growing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the actor instantly decided not only to forgo the rentals of her Tenants from March to May but has also not to charge them rents for the month of June and July.

When asked about this, the Main Hoon Naa actor says, "Some of my tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income. Besides the pandemic is a dire situation for all and they wanted to be with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them to my best capacity".

The actor has also continued paying salaries to her house-hold staff who have also travelled to their villages be with their families.

She also strongly appeals to those tenants who have been occupying flats and have not lost their jobs to not use the lockdown as a mere pretext to skip paying dues and harass their landlords unnecessarily which is also a growing menace during the lockdown.

Amrita Rao was last seen in 2019 in Thackeray where she earned appreciation for her performance of Meenatai Thackeray, while her next two films are slated to go on the floor once the shooting permissions are flagged off in Mumbai.