Abhay Deol recalls 2009-film ‘Road, Movie’, which also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik and went to Tribeca Film Festival.

After sharing his take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel Devdas and how it got shot down by many filmmakers before Anurag Kashyap agreed to make Dev.D, Abhay Deol took to Instagram to talk about another movie that he feels wouldn’t be made by Bollywood.

This time the actor recalled 2009-film ‘Road, Movie’, which also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik and went to Tribeca Film Festival.

Sharing a few stills, the actor wrote, “'Road, Movie', released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot totally worth it."



Abhay also added that the film is still too different for Indian consumption.

"This one was, and still is, waaaaaay too art house for the Indian market. Fun fact- I drove an old 50's truck through the streets of Jaipur and even took a sharp U-turn on a narrow street. Why do I remember that? You should try it! Directed by Dev Benegal. #makingwhatbollywouldnt," he further wrote.

The movie was about Vishnu, a young man, who is desperate to escape his boring life.



Here's his previous post on Dev.D: