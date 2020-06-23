Abhay Deol recalls ‘Road, Movie’ and his meeting with Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese
After sharing his take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel Devdas and how it got shot down by many filmmakers before Anurag Kashyap agreed to make Dev.D, Abhay Deol took to Instagram to talk about another movie that he feels wouldn’t be made by Bollywood.
This time the actor recalled 2009-film ‘Road, Movie’, which also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik and went to Tribeca Film Festival.
Sharing a few stills, the actor wrote, “'Road, Movie', released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot totally worth it."
Abhay also added that the film is still too different for Indian consumption.
The movie was about Vishnu, a young man, who is desperate to escape his boring life.
Here's his previous post on Dev.D:
“Dev.D” released in 2009. I spent a year narrating the idea to several people before I got Anurag on board to direct it. I remember people’s reaction upon hearing my narration, it was always, “it’s too much of an art-film”. Lucky for me Anurag got it. I had read the book and I could see that the character was a chauvinist, a misogynist, entitled, and arrogant. Yet he had been romanticized for decades! The women on the other hand were strong and had integrity, but there was still that expectation for them to love their man no matter what. I wanted to change that. I wanted to empower them, shed the image of the “good, devoted, woman”. It was time to make them independent, not defined by the man they love, or by men in general. Which is why Paro calls out Dev’s faults and puts him in his place. In my version Dev gets shot by the police (he becomes a drug dealer) outside Paro’s house and dies just like in the book. Chanda does not fall in love with him, and neither is she ashamed of being an East European high class escort (again, in my version ). She’s the strongest character of the 3, and isn’t afraid of being judged. She does empathize with Dev, seeing how broken he is, and I went with the “prostitute with the heart of gold” theme from the book. Anurag felt a happy ending would make the film more accepted by the audience, and his twist was to have Dev & Chanda fall in love. My vision was too dark! I went with the flow, and even brought my buddies @twilightplayers to feature in it. The rest is history. #makingwhatbollywouldnt