Michael Keaton is in talks to return to the DC universe as Batman. Keaton played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, and again in 1992's Batman Returns.

The actor is set to reprise his role for the solo Flash movie, although it is unclear if Ezra Miller will continue to play the role of Barry Allen.

The Flash is set to be directed by It film-maker Andy Muschietti after Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa left the project in 2016. The plot is said to be based on Flashpoint which sees The Flash travel back in time to save his mother and thereby create a whole alternate multiverse. It appears that DC's Flash movie will introduce the concept of the multiverse to the DCEU by way of Keaton's Batman.

Keaton was last seen in Tim Burton’s Dumbo and his upcoming projects include 9/11 drama Worth and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. He is also rumoured to be returning as Spider-Man villain Vulture in Sony’s Morbius.



