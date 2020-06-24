Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised on Saturday in Mumbai.

According to reports, Khan was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday after she complained of breathing trouble. The 71-year-old choreographer was also tested for COVID-19 but thankfully, it came negative. As of now, she is recovering and should be discharged in a day or two.

"She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. A COVID-19 test was done, which turned out negative. She doesn't have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two," a close relative of the choreographer informed media.

One of the most popular choreographers, Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties. In her career spanning four decades, she has choreographed over 2000 songs, including Sridevi’s popular song Hawaa Hawaai and Madhuri Dixit’s biggest hits like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak.

Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika and directing Madhuri's moves in Kalank.