The 2017 comedy caper "Golmaal Again" will be the first Bollywood film to get a re-release in New Zealand, as the country opens up to normalcy after controlling the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.



The film's director Rohit Shetty shared the news on his Instagram profile on Wednesday morning.



"New Zealand decides to re-release 'Golmaal Again' in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - 'THE SHOW MUST GO ON...'," Shetty wrote.



The filmmaker also shared a poster for the re-release, which states "Let's do it again" -- signally reopening of cinema theatres, which were shut due to the pandemic.



Shetty came out with "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited", starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, on July 14, 2006. It revolved around the lives of a group of friends, and was full of comedy, action, drama and fun.



The universe of "Golmaal" expanded with "Golmaal Returns", "Golmaal 3" and "Golmaal Again" (2017). Names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra hve been associated with the franchise.



"Golmaal Again" features an ensemble cast including Ajay, Parineeti, Arshad, Tusshar, Shreyas, Kunal and Tabu. The film is positioned as a spoof of the classic ghost movie.

