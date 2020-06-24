The trailer of Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, is out. The movie will go straight to OTT and premiere on Amazon Prime on July 3. The movie is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas.

While on the surface, it seems to be a love story of people from different communities and religions, the trailer reveals that the movie will touch upon topics like bigotry and ’love Jihad’

The story seems to follow Aditi Rao Hydari’s character Sujata, a mute girl from the upper caste, who falls in love with a Sufi singer. However, the plot thickens when Sujata is married off to Jayaurya’s character.

The film marks Aditi’s return to Malayalam cinema after 13 years. She was previously seen in the 2006 Malayalam movie, Prajapathi. “Sufiyum Sujatayum is a special film for me. I been lucky to work with some incredible people across India and this film marks my debut as the leading lady of a Malayalam film. The film is an innocent love story, where love is unburdened by prejudices and discrimination. The movie is a drama and narrated with a lot of sensitivity and honesty,” Aditi said in a statement.

“I had a great time working on the movie; it was challenging to work with some very brilliant colleagues and crew members. I’m really looking forward to the audience’s response. I hope they get immersed in the world of Sufi and Sujata like I did and I hope everyone makes their own special connection to the characters and the story,” she added.

Jayasurya plays the other man in Sujata’s life. “Sufiyum Sujatayum depicts the incomplete love-story of a beautiful girl. I play the role of the husband to Aditi’s character. An interesting and nuanced role of a husband that knows of his wife’s love for another man, and tries to find ways to keep his family together. There’s a lot that we’re trying to convey through the film, and one will have to watch the movie and be part of it to know how beautifully these sequences take place,” added Jayasurya.