An official remake of 2014-Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara will see late Sushant Singh Rajput alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

An official remake of 2014-Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name, Dil Bechara will see late Sushant Singh Rajput alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo.



The film brings to screen the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny as they embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love.



"Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from ‘Kai Po Che' to ‘Dil Bechara'," says Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with this movie.

"He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," he added on Instagram.

Shared the news on her social media, Sanjana wrote, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever."



Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for this project.



To stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 for all subscribers and non-subscribers.