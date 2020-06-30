While Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryanshi will release on Diwali, Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83 is scheduled for Christmas this year.

A day after seven films, including Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, took the direct-to-OTT route, Bollywood’s two most anticipated films - Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s ‘83 - confirmed their theatrical release dates.

While Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi will release on Diwali, Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83 is scheduled for Christmas this year.

Although there is no information yet on when cinema halls will reopen, multiplex chains confirmed the release date.

"Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' on Diwali and Kabir Khan's '83' on Christmas this 2020!," a tweet by PVR Cinemas read.

Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan's 83 on Christmas this 2020! pic.twitter.com/JojLypeiro — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) June 30, 2020

"Mark your calendars! We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!," tweeted INOX Leisure Ltd.

Mark your calendars!



We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!! pic.twitter.com/bzPh8w4aqS — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) June 30, 2020

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also posted: "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *theatres* first... Plans to release #Sooryavanshi in #Diwali and #83TheFilm in #Christmas *IN CINEMAS*."

On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar announced that seven big-ticket films, including Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Lootcase and late actor’s Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will go for straight-to-OTT release on its multiplex.

