Twelve countries. Six agents. One mastermind. Hotstar Specials is ready to launch the biggest spy thriller action series of 2020, Special Ops, based on the story of a 19-year hunt for the terrorist behind the biggest attacks in the country.

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Sajjad Delafrooze besides others, this series is being directed by Neeraj Pandey, inspired by the real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years.

Kay Kay Menon at the trailer launch of Hotstar Specials presents Special Ops

This fast-paced eight-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament. The show goes back and forth in time covering several other events including 26/11 and Kashmir terror attacks amongst others and the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it the longest manhunt in Indian Intelligence for India’s deadliest enemy.

The show has been written by Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida -- all of whom have spent years carefully researching the ways of Indian intelligence. Every aspect of the show has been conceptualised and created to deliver a high-quality thrilling experience. Keeping with the scale, it has been shot across numerous international locales including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India.

Divya Dutta at the trailer launch of Hotstar Specials presents Special Ops

“I thought of the story many years ago but it’s a big idea that required a lot of patience and research to pursue and develop. With newer and exciting formats of storytelling gaining prominence, we were able to build a fabulous team to create this larger than life story that strings together many real events from the past two decades. For the first time, the 2001 Indian Parliament Attack has been recreated on celluloid. That’s just one of the many big moments from the show,” tells Neeraj Pandey.

Sana Khaan at the trailer launch of Hotstar Specials presents Special Ops



“It offers a very unique perspective to the role of Indian intelligence. Undercover agents are the true unsung heroes of our time. On the face of it, they appear just like you and me – leading a normal life and perfectly blending in the crowd – but they are constantly on duty, protecting and serving the nation from any threats. Special Ops tries to bring forth the lives of these agents that try to capture the mastermind behind several unfortunate attacks.” tells Kay Kay Menon, who has acted in the series.



The series takes us through a journey of Himmat Singh a RAW agent, who at the onset of his career draws up an analogy about the several terrorist attacks that have been occurring in the country. Based on some proof and actual study of various attacks, he is convinced that a man named Ikhlaq is the real mastermind behind all the terror attacks. Himmat deploys a team of remarkably skilled agents as his task force. Disguised and living in different parts of the world, the team’s sole objective is to get one step closer to the mastermind.

Karan Tacker at the trailer launch of Hotstar Specials presents Special Ops

Actor Divya Dutta said, “The dynamics of the series, the treatment, sharp writing and a fast-paced storyline promises to make it an edge-of-seat series that’s never been seen on Indian screens. Even with a massive ensemble cast, every character in Special Ops is nuanced, intricate and well thought out. The way the story moves back and forth in time while capturing real emotions is what adds to the grit of the show,” tells Divya Dutta.



From March 17 on Hotstar VIP