Scarlett Johansson tried to spoil Black Widow but things may have not gone according to plan.

In a new video, the actress appears to be on the set of Black Widow with lights and green screen in the background, so you know it’s legit. She’s using her phone on set, which by her own admission is a big no-no, lest any pictures get out and potentially spoil the film. But as many have found out, you don’t tell Natasha Romanoff what to do, so Scarlett Johansson decides to give fans a glimpse of Black Widow.

And Scarlett Johansson’s does give you a glimpse. If you go frame by frame you can see two characters standing opposite one another against a green screen. The actress then ‘accidentally’ switches to her phone’s front-facing camera. So while we don’t get a look at whatever she describes as “pretty cool” and “a lot to take in,” we do get a sense of what may be going on.

The Oscar-nominated actress also tries to give fans something really good by showing off an action scene being filmed. We hear machine-gun fire and what sounds like a crash and massive explosion. Given the trailers, I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot of that kind of thing when Black Widow hits theatres in May.