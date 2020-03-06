They have faced failures, they have seen hard days, but they have never given up, rising like a phoenix from the ashes each time. This Women’s Day, we feature five incredibly strong women who have reinvented themselves time and again, learning from their mistakes and growing from strength to strength. They are beautiful, they are strong, they are confident, and they have never thought twice before throwing caution to the wind and living life on their own terms. For them, every day is Women’s Day. Read on:

NUSRAT JAHAN

She’s chirpy, bubbly, beautiful and charming. But scratch the surface and you will discover a woman with a sharp brain and strong resolve. From being a model and an actor, and the youngest Member of Parliament, Nusrat Jahan’s life is no less than a fairy tale. But behind every success story, there are days of hard work, perseverance and failure — and Nusrat is no exception. But how she handled them was what made the difference. Happily married to businessman Nikhil Jain, Nusrat is still on a journey of self-discovery and just added another new feather to her cap, by launching her design label YOUVE, a stunning range of ethnic wear for the young and restless. The diva shares her thoughts with us.

Tell us about your journey of womanhood...

The journey of womanhood has been fabulous. The ups and downs have shaped me to be the person I am today. The various roles I play — be it that of a daughter, wife, sister or friend, are all life-teaching moments. I do have to give credit to everyone who is or has been a part of my life because they definitely have contributed to my growth of being this woman of substance.

Nusrat Jahan

Would you say that being a woman, you had to struggle more?

There were struggles, I will not deny that. But career-wise, I think men also need to go through the same struggles, and I will not undermine that. However, I think, to be a woman in public life, society puts you more under the scanner, and judgements are made and passed about quicker. Today, what I am is a result of situations that I have been through in life.

Where do you see yourself in the next few years?

In the next five years, I plan to add up a variety of roles, in terms of the characters I choose to play on-screen, to add to my kitty of filmography. I have already started moving out of my comfort zone and doing different genre of films. Regarding my political career, I’m still learning and planning to do more work for the development of my constituency. However, way ahead, I’d want to study more regarding the political history and developmental economics of our country, and be active in future policy-making for the overall development of our country, and for the people of Bengal.

Do you have any female role model?

I do not have a public figure as a role model, as such. I have been inspired by the journey of many brilliant men and women from various fields. However, I draw a lot of inspiration from my mother — the way she has managed our family, looked after it, and brought up two wonderful daughters, is something I always look up to. Every woman in every household is inspiring.

Nusrat’s upcoming movies this year include Dictionary.

Rituparna Sengupta

RITUPARNA SENGUPTA

This evergreen star has managed to stay relevant in Tollywood for nearly three decades now, only by sheer dint of her instinct to sniff out the right filmmakers and scripts. Never shy of asking for work, she has worked with most living stalwarts of the Bengali film industry and has done mainstream and urban cinema with equal aplomb. And for all her professional success, she had to sacrifice a lot in personal life by her own admission. The graceful actor shares with us her experiences as a woman.

How has your personal journey been so far?

There have been a lot of uncertainties, unpredictabilities and unknown situations in life, but at the same time, I got a lot of happiness, sensitive and warm moments too. I have always been a fighter, and I look at things positively and I have never endorsed negativity.

Rituparna Sengupta

Being a woman, was it a tougher journey to negotiate?

To an extent, yes. I have seen a lot of people making each other’s lives miserable, a lot of hatred, treachery and disloyalty. But at the end of the day, I never let that affect me and always felt that there’s life beyond that, with something good to look forward to — always. I have got name, fame and dignity, but there had been moments of pain and miseries too. I feel blessed that God has always cushioned me from all that and I feel lucky and fulfilled as a woman, as a wife and as a mother of two beautiful children.

Tell us who inspires you the most?

I get inspired by everything and everyone around me. I learn from every little thing.

Rituparna’s upcoming movies this year include Belashuru, Parcel, Mayakumari, Datta, Labangalata, Beautiful Life and Biplab Aaj O Kaal.

Arpita Chatterjee

ARPITA CHATTERJEE

She had given it all up at the prime of her career to settle for marital bliss with Tolly superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee. After a gap of nearly a decade, she is back in Tollywood, and how! Her recently released movie, Abyakto, earned her praises from critics and audiences alike for her restrained and convincing performance as a middle-aged widowed mother.

A dutiful wife and mother, a talented actor, and intelligent businesswoman, Arpita is all this and more. With a nose for the right scripts, Arpita chose to work with new filmmakers in her second innings rather than banking on established filmmakers for a safe comeback. And her gamble has paid off, earning her renown for her performances. The two early releases this year, Abyakto and Borunbabur Bondhu, saw her in very different roles, and she looks breathtaking in the posters of her upcoming film, Hridpindo, where she plays the lead. This talented beauty shares with us her survival mantra.

Arpita Chatterjee

How has your personal journey been so far?

It has always been about more excitement, newer challenges, brighter prospects and fresh learning on every single day.

Did you face many ups and downs?

My career itself has been multi-faceted. Besides being an actress, I have been a full-time entrepreneur too. On top of that, as a woman, beside my career, I also had two full-time engagements, managing a home and raising a baby. So, it has never been a bed of roses, and I had to balance everything and manage time. It has been difficult, but a fulfilling journey nonetheless. Now, slowly but steadily, I am shifting my focus to giving back to the society, within my limitations, of course.

Is there any woman who greatly inspires you?

Anyone and everyone who is true to their duties and who is respectful to others.

Arpita’s upcoming movies this year include Hridpindo, Guldasta and Hobu Cchandra Raja Gobu Chandra Mantri.

Tnusree Chakraborty

TNUSREE CHAKRABORTY

A model-turned-actor, Tnusree has never looked back with regret in life. A persevering actor, she impressed everybody with her debut act in Bondhu Esho Tumi in 2009, followed by Uro Chithi, Bedroom, Obhishopto Nighty, Bunu Haansh and Khaad. Last year, she looked her part every bit as the exasperated wife of a researcher, in Srijit Mukherji’s Gumnaami. The actor, for whom life has always been about ups and downs, has never failed to put in her best effort as an artiste, in whichever role she has played so far. The congenial and humble star shares her exciting journey with us.

How has your personal journey been so far?

It has been an interesting one so far. Whatever roles I have played so far, I tried to ensure they are different from each other and hence in the process, I might have lost out on many films. But I always try to look at any role from the audience perspective, whether it looks interesting from their point of view. Hence, the journey has been one that’s very fulfilling and enriching.

Tnusree Chakraborty

As woman, was your struggle a bit different?

The payment structure is very low for women when compared to men, as if women don’t put in as much effort as men. But I think slowly things are changing and we are also seeing women who are still acting even after their marriage and motherhood, which is a good thing. But I want the role and participation of women to increase more in Tollywood. I worked in a film called Durga Sohay, which is about women. There’s the film Zombiesthan, where I play the lead, and my first web series Bonyo Premer Golpo also sees me in the lead role. How do you see yourself growing as an actor? I have never planned, but I want to do more such characters where I can showcase my skills further and exploit myself as an actor.

Who is your biggest role model?

Priyanka Chopra, because she is so inspiring and has achieved so much, and in such an organic way. She is pretence-less and enjoys life.

Tnusree’s upcoming movies this year include Antardhan and Harano Prapti.

Tuhina Das

TUHINA DAS

This dusky beauty from smalltown Kanthi in Midnapore had no remote connection in Tollywood. Her sheer passion for acting was her only driving force during her struggling years in Tollywood before she got noticed in Arindam Sil’s hit thriller, Aschhe Abar Shabor, where she played a high society escort. Thereafter, she appeared in a small role in Srijit Mukherji's blockbuster Ek Je Chilo Raja before bagging one of the lead roles in Aparna Sen’s acclaimed film, Ghawre Bairey Aaj that released last year. Her character Brinda, a tribal girl married to a much-older Nikhilesh, got her noticed and appreciated by the audience. This softspoken young actor opens up about her struggles and achievements, despite being a rank outsider.

Tell us about your journey of womanhood...

Womanhood is a wonderful journey. I am a very headstrong girl and responsible towards my family. The struggle so far has made me calmer and mature. I feel pretty and beautiful not just because I am a woman, but because I’m curious and I choose to be kind. Life and circumstances have shaped me a lot.

Would you say that being a woman, you had to struggle more?

I won’t say no to that, but then again, it’s not only me. There are also many others who face struggles. I think, in all professions, women have to face these problems even now, though things are changing fast. I won’t call it a struggle. It’s an experience that helped shape me as an artiste, and I am glad for that.

Tuhina Das

Where do you see yourself in the next few years?

I don’t plan at all about the future, I simply take each day at a time. But I definitely want to do more good work and have more peace in life.

Do you have any female role models?

I admire Priyanka Chopra. She inspires me with her journey, courage, risk-taking ability and the way she breaks away each time from her comfort zone.

Tuhina’s upcoming movies this year include Homecoming.