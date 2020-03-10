The final trailer for Black Widow has dropped. This is Marvel’s first movie in Phase 4 of the MCU. Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the film follows Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff on a solo adventure that forces her to finally face her past and her family that she left behind.

Featuring an impressive supporting cast that includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, Black Widow is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2020.

Unlike the earlier trailers, this two minute, the twenty-three-second video delves a little deeper into the movie’s plot. From the looks of it, The Taskmaster (whose true identity remains a secret for now) has taken control of the Red Room (also known as the Black Widow Program — a top-secret program that takes young women and turns them into the world's deadliest and most elite assassins) and the recruits. Just like the comic book version of the character, the MCU's Taskmaster also acquires his skills by studying other superheroes.

The trailer shows him observing security footage of Nathasha's hallway fight from Iron Man 2, while also using Black Panther fighting techniques against Harbour's Red Guardian, mastering Captain America’s control over his shield and wielding a bow and arrow Hawkeye-style in the final trailer.

The promo also touches on Natasha's guilt over abandoning her sister, Yelena, which serves as the emotional crux of her decision to return to Russia and take down the Red Room once and for all in the film.

While Black Widow is the first movie with a darker undertone, the trailer promises the franchise's trademark humour. It is here that director Cate Shortland brings brought her experience helming dramatic thrillers like Berlin Syndrome. The movie may also provide the perfect segue for the introduction of newer heroes into the MCU.

Black Widow is set to release on May 1, 2020.