It was confirmed earlier that director Mysskin would direct actor Simbu in his next once the actor is done with Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. Latest reports suggest that senior comedian Vadivelu will be seen in a key role in this yet-untitled project. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Mysskin, whose last release was Psycho (2020), had reportedly opted out of Thupparivaalan 2, following disagreements with Vishal. If reports are to be believed, this film with Simbu will go on floors in May.

Vadivelu was last seen in Vijay’s Mersal (2017). The senior comedian had earlier shared screen space with Simbu in Kovi, directed by Hari of Singam fame.

There are also reports that are going rounds which suggest that Vadivelu might collaborate with Kamal Haasan on Thalaivan Irukkindraan, a sequel to Thevar Magan.