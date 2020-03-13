Nostalgia and reliving long-forgotten childhood memories form the crux of debutant director Srimant Sengupta's upcoming movie Abar Bochhor Kuri Pore that dives into a pool of mixed emotions. "This movie is about a reunion of school friends who were lost in their own turmoil and monotony of their adulthood and decide to revisit their golden days after 20 long years of separation from each other," tells the young filmmaker.

Arpita Chatterjee as Bonnie in Abar Bochor Kuri Pore



There are four main characters played out by Abir Chatterjee, Arpita Chatterjee, Tnusree Chakraborty and Abhishek Banerjee. In the story, Arun (played by Abir) is an individual who has worked from scratch to make himself successful but is lost in the aggrandisement of the corporate world. Bonnie (played by Arpita), who is a doctor busy with her own life, is going through some transformative changes in life. Nilanjana (played by Tnusree) feels alone despite a husband, kids, and household chores.

Tnusree as Nila in Abar Bochor Kuri Pore

Dutta (played by Abhishek) is the only one currently based in Kolkata and perpetually planning for a long-pending reunion. How this set of four friends based in different cities beats all odds and come for the reunion is something special to look out for in the movie. Late 90s Kolkata, school friends, nostalgia and a few unique twists and turns will make the journey of Abaar Bochhor Kuri Pore a memorable one.

The other actors in this film include Paran Bandyopadhyay, Sumanta Mukhopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharyya, Ravi Shaw, Swagata Basu, Arya Dasgupta, Pushan Dasgupta, Dibyasha Das, Tanika Basu, Rajarshi Nag and Aritra Dutta Banik.

Abhishek Banerjee as Dutta in Abar Bochor Kuri Pore

The story and screenplay have been written by Srimanta Sengupta and Monali Sen Choudhury and the director of photography is Pratip Mukherjee. The music will be composed by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee and the film is being produced by PSS Entertainments and Promod Films.