Amidst the coronavirus scare, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has decided to postpone the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar.

The film was scheduled to release on March 24 but now it has been delayed indefinitely. "Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right," read the official statement that Akshay Kumar along with other team members shared on social media.

Official statement released by Team Sooryavanshi

"Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hardwork. And, the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience. We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to recent outburst of coronavirus, we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film ‘Sooryavanshi', keeping in mind the health and safety of our audience. And therefore, ‘Sooryavanshi' will be back for you just when the time is right. After all, safety comes first… Until then, keep the excitement alive, take care of yourself and stay strong," read the full statement, which was signed off by Team Sooryavanshi.

In the film, Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi who is on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba in cameos, to help Akshay bust the terror plot. Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films.