With most big-screen releases already postponed, Marvel’s Black Widow is the latest to shift its release date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The MCU adventure starring Scarlett Johansson was slated to hit theatres on May 1.

While an exact budget for Black Widow has not been revealed, Marvel movies typically cost somewhere between $150 million and $200 million. In addition to Johansson, Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz. It was directed by Cate Shortland and follows Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in the events after Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel movies have for years been the regular kickoff to the summer movie-going season.