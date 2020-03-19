Last few days (or weeks) have been quite stressful for all of us and it is perhaps a good time to take a break from all the mental exhaustion and indulge yourself along with your family members in some feel-good movies. So, this International Happiness Day (March 20), we recommend you to sit at home, prepare some comfort food and binge-watch following films:

1. Music and Lyrics

Featuring the heartthrob Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore, Music and Lyrics will totally blow you away with the chemistry between the lead actors. Filled with sweet and caring scenes, this movie is perfect if you’re looking for a relatable rom-com.

Available on HOOQ

2. The Pursuit of Happyness

Isn’t it always a good time to rewatch The Pursuit of Happyness? For those unaware, this spectacular masterpiece is everything and beyond what the name suggests. Starring Will Smith and a young Jaden Smith, this heart-wrenching film will make you feel happy and blessed as the father-son duo struggle to make ends meet and find happiness in little instances of life.

Available on Amazon Prime

3. The Lucky One

Starring Zac Efron in the title role, The Lucky One features him falling in love with a woman who he believes is his guardian angel. Set in the southern fields of Louisiana, this is a refreshing romantic movie bound to make you feel happily giddy with the actors’ charming performances.

Available on Netflix

4. Happy Feet

An animated musical comedy overloaded with cute and cuddly penguins, this movie is full of icy adventures. Penguins laughing, penguins singing and penguins dancing merrily through life.

Available on HOOQ

5. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Sharing the joys of friendship, four friends find themselves a second-hand pair of jeans that fit all of them perfectly. When they have to spend the summer apart, they make a pact to share the jeans to be connected. Road trips, picturesque landscapes and laughter make this film an ultimate feel-good movie.

Available on Hotstar

6. Crazy Stupid Love

As the name suggests, the movie is all about love and the crazy, stupid things that love makes us do! With a star-studded cast, the movie revolves around the lives of a set of completely different individuals and their funny bouts of finding love. Their quirky take on life will make you smile and laugh.

Available on Netflix

7. Notting Hill

If there is any movie that will make you go gaga about love, it has to be Notting Hill. Starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, this romantic classic, set in the London of 90s, will certainly win you over with an unusual romance between a famous actress and an ordinary book shop owner.

Available on Amazon Prime and Netflix

8. You’ve Got Mail

Featuring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, this movie is set to give you all the right. Set in the late 90s, this quintessential romantic comedy with no villains is a perfect movie to boost your happiness.

Available on HOOQ.

9. The Bucket List

Sit back and watch Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson work their Oscar-winning magic as they play the roles of two terminally-ill cancer patients who embark on a road-trip with wild to-dos wish list after escaping from a hospital ward. Life is too short to waste it whiling away and The Bucket List will give you the right spirit to scribble your own.

Available on HOOQ and Netflix