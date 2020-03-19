Playing a very upright character who defies social norms is no easy job. And the task gets even tougher when it’s a figure like author-activist Mahashweta Devi . That’s precisely the challenge that actress Gargee Roychowdhury has taken up. She will be playing the title role in Arindam Sil’s upcoming movie, Mahananda, inspired by the life and work of Mahasweta Devi.

And the talented beauty is leaving no stone unturned to get under the skin of the non-conformist, feminist author, who fought for the rights of the tribals throughout her life. We had a chat with Gargee to get a feel of the drill she is going through. Excerpts:

Arindam Sil was saying you were the first choice for Mahananda. This will be a milestone in your career.

Of course, and that’s why I had to say yes to it. I have been in the industry for over two decades now, and for so many years, no one thought of such a character for me. The passionate energy of Mahasweta Devi is so invigorating. Imagine, in 1960, she walked out of her marriage with Bijon Bhattacharya and took many an odd job.

Gargee RoyChowdhury

Those who know of her through the prisms of Hajar Churashir Maa and Rudaali only know a part of her. She was much beyond that, and that’s precisely what we want to explore in Mahananda. For this, I am learning the Santhal language, reading her body of work, going to remote villa g es of Purulia where she had been and also getting sun-tanned, since everything can’t be achieved through makeup alone.

Do you regret the dearth of good roles in the industry?

Not really. I have never participated in the race to secure a foothold in the industry. I have always been there, and would prefer to prolong my foothold through my quality body of work. For a long time, I was searching for my dream project, and it has come true with Mahananda after all these years.

Any other upcoming projects?

Right now, I am very immersed in Mahananda. I will also start shooting for Haami 2 in some time. There are plans to take my latest stage production, Rongini to Las Vegas this July, which will be followed by a tour Down Under. Also, two other movies are in the pipeline, but I can’t talk about them right now.