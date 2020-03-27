The year 2019 went extremely well for actor Rudranil Ghosh with three hit movies — Vinci Da, Bibaho Obhijaan and Satyanweshi Byomkesh to his credit. Besides the three box office earners, he was also seen in Zombiesthaan and Thai Curry. He has also finished shooting with Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie, Maidaan. This year, Rudranil’s new web series Rahasya Romancha Series 2 is already gaining a lot of traction on OTT platform Hoichoi.

Starring Ghosh, Rajdeep Gupta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Saoli Chatterjee and Monisha Sen among others, the series has been directed by Abhirup Basu. It follows and tracks down different mysteries and crime incidents that take places at different times. The first season saw a lot of curiosity among the viewers regarding Jhontu Motors and hence the makers have decided to reintroduce Jhontu Motors this season as an underworld organisation that specialises in different kinds of criminal activities including contract killing apart from automobile smuggling, and needless to say, Rudranil plays Jhontu. We sat down with the actor for a brief chat about his upcoming projects. Excerpts:

Do you have any regrets about recognition coming in a little late in your career?

I have always concentrated on meaningful roles. Nowadays, people are always seeking out meaningful cinema, since there’s no dearth of content be it television, web, films or theatre. It’s the age of reality-driven content and that’s why even mainstream actors no longer play the hero who bashes up bad guys and dances around the trees — he is the common man. That’s why ordinary-looking guys like Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan are heroes.

Actors like Anirban Bhattacharya are really lucky to get a start, which we never got when we started out. My role in Chaplin, Ritwik Chakraborty in Shabdo and Saswata Chatterjee in Meghe Dhaka Tara have one thing in common with Anirban’s role in his upcoming film, Dracula Sir — they are all ordinary men.

You too are a part of Dracula Sir.

Yes, it’s a small role, but I have justified my presence in the film.

You have no inhibitions in playing a small role in any film?

No, even Anirban played a very small role in Vinci Da, where I played the lead. We should always be there to enrich and support cinema in whatever little way we can.

Tell us a little about Bibaho Obhijaan 2.

I am still writing the script and I have given a lot more prominence to the characters of Ganesh and Arati played by Anirban and Priyanka Sarkar respectively. All the previous characters will be there besides a few new ones, probably foreign actors, but it all depends upon the budget and production strategy.

Tell us about your next Byomkesh movie, Durgo Rohoshyo, and any other projects.

In Durgo Rohoshyo, we have explored the friendship between Ajit and Byomkesh even further and Ajit has been shown as a witty and intelligent writer, who in order to understand Byomkesh better, throws up questions. I am also planning to produce another web series and I plan to make a movie on the current socio-political environment.

How was it working with Ajay Dvgn in Maidaan?

He is a true actor, so professional and humble and immersed in his work. The difference between Mumbai and Tollywood is that they readily owe up to their mistakes which we try to shift on others.

