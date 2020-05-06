To mark the 159th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, actor Celina Jaitley will be seen matching steps with her transgender costar Shree Ghatak from the film, Season's Greeting in a special video featuring two of the bard's songs.

In this video, Tagore's song Sajani Sajani Radhikalo from Banuishigher Padabali and Sokhi Bhabona have been merged together. "We can call it a mashup version because we have merged two Tagore songs in one. The basic track of Sajani Sajani merges with Bengali song Shokhi Bhabona, to create a cinematic layer in the narrative," explains director Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee with Celina Jaitley and Shree Ghatak

Celina and transgender actor Shree Ghatak performed a dance number as an additional music video, but unfortunately due to the lockdown and a few technical issues, the music video's release got postponed. "We didn't want to miss out on Rabindra Jayanti. It's a nationwide celebration of Tagore's work," says producer Aritra Das. He feels that this is the right time to talk about Tagore songs, as Bollywood rarely used original lyrics of Tagore, mostly they are translated into Hindi.

The song has been rearranged by Shailendra Kumar, the music director and co-producer of the film. Kolkata based vocalist Sayani Palit makes her singing debut in Bollywood with this track.

Celina Jaitly

"Since the past two weeks I have been hearing this song on my music system in Austria, and my son Arthur is completely hooked on to this song. Being a German boy, he loves music. And he would refuse to sleep unless I sing the song as a lullaby for him," tells Celina.

"I believe Celina and Shree Ghatak are extremely beautiful actors and they must have enriched the song visually. It was a tough call for Ram Kamal to retain an original Tagore song in a Hindi film, as none of the films has ever used his Maithili songs," says Sayani Palit.



The video will be released on ZEE5 on May 9