It seems the master of flexibility and action, Hrithik Roshan is all set to team up with the director Om Raut, whose last venture Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, made over Rs 300 crores in India.

While no official statement has been issued from his end, a source close to the development revealed, "He is in talks with multiple producers and directors discussing several films and is working towards forming a formidable line-up. He is exploring different genres and doesn’t want to confine himself to action. One of the directors he is in talks with is Om Raut, who directed Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior." The said source also added that there are a lot of other projects that he is considering, including an expansion on the production front.

Earlier Hrithik was supposed to start the Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan but he reportedly walked out of the project owing to issues with the script. Meanwhile, talks are also on for Krrish 4.