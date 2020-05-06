Tom Cruise has added another feather in his cap by being the first Hollywood actor to team up with NASA, to shoot a film in space, for real!

This will be a watershed moment in the history of Hollywood as well, which has seen a number of well-made space movies, but none that were shot in actual zero-gravity.

The news came to light when NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted about the upcoming project. See below:

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

As if that wasn't enough to create a flurry of excitement among fans, eccentric billionaire Elon Musk replied to the tweet, saying, "Should be a lot of fun!". This after reports have emerged that the SpaceX CEO may be involved in the production of the movie.

If theories are to be believed, then Tom may travel in SpaceX's Crew Dragon, a reusable manned spacecraft that is awaiting its first crewed test flight later this month. The story of the movie is reportedly based on the International Space Station itself, the groundbreaking space station currently orbiting Earth at over 7 km/second.

Meanwhile, fans of Tom are currently awaiting the release of the much-awaited Top Gun sequel. Also, the shooting for MI7 has been stalled due to the coronavirus epidemic and is expected to resume once things get back to normal.