Visakhapatnam: A woman frothing at her mouth lays unconscious after the gas leakage at the LG Polymers unit located at RR Venkatapuram near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

The unfortunate incident of gas leak at LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam, in which at least 11 people have lost their lives and over 25 are in critical condition, has left everybody in shock, including our film fraternity.

While Ayushmann Khurrana prayed for the victims, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor extended condolences to the family members of the victims. The incident occurred on Thursday morning and among the first ones to react was actress Sobhita Dhulipala who hails from Visakhapatnam.



After retweeting information/advisory tweets from authorities, the actress wrote, "I hope that the people of my Vizag take precautionary measures by wiping their face and body with a wet cloth every couple of hours for the next 3-5 days. This incident is most unfortunate, sincere condolences to the families of the deceased."

Praying for the victims, actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone's safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims."

Reacting to the shocking news, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG."

Deeply saddened by the news of the #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and praying for the speedy recovery of the ones suffering," wrote veteran actor Anil Kapoor.



Stating that her heart goes out to the people of the city, actress Anushka Sharma tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam...I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," she added.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is known for helming the "Bahubali" franchise, is extremely disturbed by the visuals from the Vizag Gas Leak. "Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones," Rajmouli added.





"The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength," Varun Dhawan tweeted while expressing his condolences.



Sending his prayers to the victims, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Its really sad that the people of Vizag have to face this situation, while already fighting another one. More power to those fighting the gas leak & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones affected. Stay safe and strong."

The incident also reminded many of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, including veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. "Bhopal Gas Tragedy also happened because of poor maintenance of gas tanks. Over 50,000 died over the years, and birth deformities continue even years later. Heart goes out to victims," he tweeted.

More reactions:

Praying for speedy recovery of all those who have been affected #VizagGasTragedy. Condolences to families of all victims #PrayForVizag — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) May 7, 2020

Vizag we are all thinking and praying for you pic.twitter.com/72xJB2JVDY — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 7, 2020

It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2020