After working together on the upcoming Jungle Cruise, Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be teaming up once again, this time for a superhero movie titled Ball And Chain.



The movie is an adaptation of a 1990s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell. Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon is on board to write the movie reports media.

Ball And Chain follows the life of a married couple going through a rough patch. They have superpowers, but they only work properly when they are together.



The makers are in discussion with many studios, including Netflix, to sell the project. At present, no distribution deal has been sealed.



In addition to featuring in the film, Johnson and Blunt will also produce the movie. Johnson's Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia will help produce along with Kevin Misher.



Meanwhile, Johnson and Emily Blunt will appear in Disney's Jungle Cruise. The film was slated to release on July 24, but has been pushed to July 30, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Johnson will next be seen in Netflix's action-comedy Red Notice co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Blunt will soon be seen in A Quiet Place Part II, opposite her husband John Krasinski, who also directs the thriller sequel.