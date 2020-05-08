KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival has announced a submission call for the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant 2020 that offers Rs 2,00,000 to emerging Indian filmmaker to make an LGBTQIA+ themed short film (10-15 mins). The grant is supported by Lotus Visual Productions, a production company based in UK/India.

Started in 2016, the grant was of Rs 1,00,000 and was given to an emerging director whose film was in competition at the festival, to make another LGBTQIA+ themed short film. And, it has led to making of films like Physicality (2017) by V. Ramanathan, Languages (2018) by Debadrita Bose and Catch The Light (2019) by Siddharth Chauhan. The film for year is under production.



However, this year, KASHISH has decided to call for screenplays so that the festival can access a larger pool of filmmakers and the amount has also been doubled. From the submissions, five screenplays will be shortlisted for a pitching session in front of Jury members during KASHISH 2020 to be held in September 2020 in Mumbai or virtually. The winner will be announced on the closing night of KASHISH 2020.



“KASHISH has always been at the forefront of nurturing Indian LGBTQ cinema by developing, exhibiting, promoting and distributing Indian LGBTQ+ content across India and globally. This initiative is setting a further pace to the endeavours and enabling Indian LGBTQ+ lives to come alive on screens,” said Sridhar Rangayan, festival director of KASHISH.



“The pandemic induced lockdown has shown us the power of film and media to help us cope with uncertain times and at the same time enkindled the desire to boldly express, to be seen, to be heard, to reach out, and to connect. Enduring these challenging times, Lotus Visual Productions in our proud partnership with KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is excited to expand our ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ independent cinema by opening up the QDrishti grant of Rs. 2,00,000 to all Indian Directors to inspire them to bring stories on sexual minorities to the screen”, said Neeraj, Lotus Visual Productions.



For submission, register here:

https://www.instamojo.com/KASHISH_MIQFF/kashish-qdrishti-film-grant-2020/



Note: There is a Rs 1000 fee per submission. Submission deadline: Sunday, June 28, 2020.