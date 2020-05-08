Mother’s Day is going to be quite different this year. With the world practising social distancing, your typical Mother’s Day brunch or a hometown visit is not feasible. So, how do we make the most important woman in our life feel special? You could actually go beyond the usual and yet spend some quality time together. How? Dedicate this weekend to pamper your mother with a curated list of heartfelt movies and shows that celebrate the different colours of a mother-child relationship.

1. Helicopter Eela

An aspiring singer and a single mother, Eela (played by Kajol) gives up her dream for her son. Years later, when she joins him in the college to make up for what's lost, she smothers him with the attention he doesn't crave for.



Streams on Disney+ Hotstar



2. Thappad

Taapsee Pannu’s most potent film Thappad is a resounding slap in the face of misogyny. In Thappad, Taapsee’s character elicits variations of domestic violence responses from almost everyone around her. Thappad is not a saga of multiple twists and turns, unlike Sinha’s earlier two politically charged films, Mulk and Article 15 but follows a heroine’s dramatic inner journey and a gripping chronicle of how it impacts and exposes every single person in her life.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video

3. Pinni

Sudha (played by Neena Gupta), is a woman in her sixties. A happy, diligent homemaker who is abreast with the current affairs, much against the general stereotype of a homemaker. She is nearly taken for granted by everybody in life, until she rebels against it. The movie ends with a subtle message that reminds us of knowing the importance of a mother in our lives.



Streams on Flipkart Video



4. Badhai Ho

The unexpected 'good news' of his parents (Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) being pregnant, turns into an embarrassment for the 25-year-old Nakul (played by Ayushmann Khurrana). Bogged down by societal norms, will he come to terms with this new development?



Streams on Disney+ Hotstar



5. Dum Laga Ke Haishaa

This Ayushmann, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haishaa is YRF's one of the best film that you can't get bored of. The simple romantic story based on two very simple individuals is a family entertainer with comedy and drama involved. The film has 90s emotion that matches love in intensity milks our nostalgia for that bygone era to wonderful effect. Most importantly, your mom will definitely love humming on some Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar hits.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video



6. Nil Battey Sannata

A thought-provoking tale of Chanda, whose only dream in life is to provide her daughter education and a respectable life even if it means that she herself must finish her education first. A reminder to all of us of the selfless and undying spirit of a mother who will go to any extent to nurture and provide the best life for her children.

Streams on Flipkart Video



7. Missing

Set on the theme 'nothing is what it seems', Missing is a thrilling tale about a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Dubey (played by Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu), and their 3-year-old daughter, Titli, who has gone missing at a beach resort in Mauritius. As the police get involved in the search, the suspense only increases with different people, different viewpoints and different versions about the missing child.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video



8. Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji perfectly steals the show in soul-stirring and well-timed thriller- Mardaani 2. The film is a little disturbing, chilling, heart-wrenching and makes you uncomfortable; and perhaps that’s what makes it an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller. You can watch Mardaani 2 with your mom and enjoy the gritty female-centric film.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video



9. Younger

It features the story of Liza, a 40-year-old single mother who pretends to be younger than she is, in order to find a job to help support her daughter.



Binge-watch season 6 on Colors Infinity on May 10, 1 pm onwards

10. Shark Tank Season 11

Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship around the world, recently returned with its dynamic eleventh season. The Sharks – tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. Watching this show will give you an insight into all aspects of the business world as you will develop the insight of a venture capitalist mind.

Streams on Voot Select