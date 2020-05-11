The much-awaited return of the Dark Knight to the big screen may be delayed. But that doesn't mean that there aren't any teasers to keep us entertained.

While writer/director Matt Reeves managed to film just 25 per cent The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, before production was forced to come to a halt, co-star Andy Serkis, who plays Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth has read and seen enough so far to give moviegoers a taste of what to expect.

The actor acknowledged in an interview to a publication that the DC hero "will be darker and broodier" that what one is used to.

"It's very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt (Reeves) has written."

Fanart of Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Keen to stake his own claim on the character of Alfred, as he takes up the mantle from Michael Caine, Andy said he "couldn't even go there" to try to mimic his interpretation.

"You find it for yourself. It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about the character that connects with you and your personal venn diagram."

The rest of the cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman; Paul Dano as Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Serkis is currently in post-production on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which he directed. The sequel to the Tom Hardy Marvel film will be released on June 25, 2021.