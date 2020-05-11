Fans of the Avengers know that Robert Downey Jr has played a huge role in the franchise. But Mark Ruffalo recently confirmed that the man behind Tony Stark played a pivotal role in convincing him to play the Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo first debuted in the role of Bruce Banner in The Avenger, 2012

Mark Ruffalo made the revelation during an online appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show. “I was scared,” Ruffalo said, hinting at the roles that had previously been played by Edward Norton in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Eric Bana in 2003’s Hulk and Lou Ferrigno in the 1970s TV series.

"I didn’t know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don’t know if I am the right person for this role,” he added. Ruffalo said he was approached by The Avengers director Joss Whedon, who told him he’d be perfect for the part, and then Downey Jr called him to do some cajoling.

via GIFER

“Joss Whedon’s like, yeah, you are the right person. And then I got a call from Downey, it must’ve made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, ‘Ruffalo, let’s go. We got this.’ In true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, ‘I guess I have to do it,’” he said.

Watch the interview here: