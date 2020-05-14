Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, to premiere on Amazon Prime in June
Director Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, to have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.
Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who has previously written films like Vicky Donor, Piku and October, this quirky dramedy is a tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.
The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2020, but couldn’t due to the heath pandemic, which resulted in a nationwide lockdown. Commenting on its release on an OTT platform, Shoojit Sircar said, “This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment… I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty dramedy, and enjoy what the film has in store for them.”
Describing it as a slice of life, Amitabh Bachchan said that this dramedy is a must-watch for families at home. “I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character’s look. It took me almost 3 hours each day to get into character with its different look,” said Big B.
The film sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Big B sharing the screen space for the first time. Calling it as ‘dream come true’, Ayushmann says, “It’s a huge moment, it’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience.” When Big B was asked about his chemistry with Ayushmann, he said, “I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time.”
Gulabo Sitabo also reunited Ayushmann with his debut film, Vicky Donor’s director Shoojit Sircar. “It is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da. Whatever I’m today is because of him and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again,” said Ayushmann. When asked what he loved about the script, he added, “What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant make this film really special.”
A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.