Director Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, to have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who has previously written films like Vicky Donor, Piku and October, this quirky dramedy is a tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.

The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2020, but couldn’t due to the heath pandemic, which resulted in a nationwide lockdown. Commenting on its release on an OTT platform, Shoojit Sircar said, “This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment… I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty dramedy, and enjoy what the film has in store for them.”

Poster of Gulabo Sitabo, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana

Describing it as a slice of life, Amitabh Bachchan said that this dramedy is a must-watch for families at home. “I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character’s look. It took me almost 3 hours each day to get into character with its different look,” said Big B.



The film sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Big B sharing the screen space for the first time. Calling it as ‘dream come true’, Ayushmann says, “It’s a huge moment, it’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience.” When Big B was asked about his chemistry with Ayushmann, he said, “I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time.”



Gulabo Sitabo also reunited Ayushmann with his debut film, Vicky Donor’s director Shoojit Sircar. “It is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da. Whatever I’m today is because of him and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again,” said Ayushmann. When asked what he loved about the script, he added, “What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant make this film really special.”



A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.