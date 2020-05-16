Bollywood filmmaker and founder of Percept Pictures, Shailendra Singh is all set to premiere his critically acclaimed short film, Kacche Din (Raw Days) this Friday, May 22nd on his Youtube channel. The short film starring Deepak Dobriyal, Yashpal Sharma, Teena Singh and others is a gripping tale of a taxi driver in Mumbai, who barely earns a living.

In this film, multiple award winner film and theatre actor, Deepak Dobriyal essays the role of a migrant taxi driver, barely earning enough to eat. While trying to keep a distance, he ultimately gets pulled in to the lives of his passengers and also has a run-in with a police officer, played by the indelible Yashpal Sharma. Late at night, he shares a harrowing encounter with a slick pimp, played by Ashrut Jain, and his lady of the night (Teena Singh). A lunch box left behind in the cab leads him to a life-changing encounter the next morning.

Kacche Din's poster

"It's called the Maximum City," says Shailendra, "but Mumbai is still a work in progress. The taxi driver knows that each of his passengers is just trying to get by in this struggle of life, just like he is. They are all just like the city they live in, a little bit raw".

Deepak Dobriyal

The film has been edited by National Award-winning editor, Arun Kumar Aravind and has won various laurels at film festivals across the globe including Special Festival Mention at the 2018 Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, Best Foreign Short Film and Best Director at 2018 Northern Virginia International Film Festival, and Best Short Film at Virgin Spring Cinefest, amongst many others.