Washington, DC, May 18 (ANI): French actor Michel Piccoli, known for his performances in films like Godard's Contempt and Buñuel's Belle De Jour, passed away at age 94.

Media reports quoted the French media while confirming the news of the demise of the actor.

Starting his screen and stage career in the late-1940s, Piccoli worked in more than 200 films.

The late actor won several accolades including the best actor prize at Cannes for Marco Bellochio's A Leap In The Dark in 1980.

His last major role was in the Cannes premiere Habeus Papam, for which he also received the David di Donatello award.