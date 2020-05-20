He made his acting debut on the big screen with Rahul Bose's directorial debut film, Everybody Says I'm Fine. Since then, he has entertained us mostly in funny avatars with Munnabhai MBBS's Dr JC Asthana and 3 Idiots' Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus Dean being the most recalled among the characters that he played.

We are talking about none other than the prolific stage and film actor, who is also an equally noted voice artiste and photographer, Boman Irani. This suave and articulate personality will be our guest of honour today at the Indulge Time Pass Session to be held today, May 20, at 6.30 pm.

Irani, who started out as a professional photographer, was passionate about acting since his school days and trained under Hansraj Siddhia and Alyque Padamsee.

After a couple of ad films, he was first noticed in a small but significant role in Darna Mana Hai. This was followed by the hit film Munnabhai MBBS, post which Irani was a part of many a Bollywood box office churner including Main Hoon Na, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Housefull, Housefull 2, Veer Zara, Page 3, 3 Idiots, No Entry, Sanju, Dilwale and Total Dhamaal.

In this Time Pass session, Irani will be talking about movies, lockdown and the new normal. He will also discuss the way forward for the film industry, artistes and technicians. To interact with him, don't forget to tune in at 6.30 pm sharp today, May 20, 2020 only on indulgexpress.com.