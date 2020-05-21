Fans celebrate as Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League will release on HBO
It's news that fans have been waiting to hear since starting a petition called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in 2017. The unreleased version of Justice League will finally see the light of day on Warner Media’s HBO Max in 2021.
Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement that the director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s DC Comics film will next year debut. Snyder first announced the news himself in a live video conference commentary for his Superman film Man of Steel.
This is real. #releasethesnydercut@HBOMax pic.twitter.com/Cnvupwg48W— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 20, 2020
The movement for #ReleaseTheSynderCut included securing a billboard in Times Square during 2019's New York Comic-Con and flying a banner over San Diego Comic-Con. It even became so big that it gained the support of the film's stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa.
"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realised. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," said Snyder in a press release.
After Snyder made the announcement, fans were shocked and overjoyed and so was the cast.
Just had a little chat with Zack Snyder after a man of steel watch party. Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year! Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win win. So, be nice to each other ;). Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnyder #JL
