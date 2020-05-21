It's news that fans have been waiting to hear since starting a petition called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in 2017. The unreleased version of Justice League will finally see the light of day on Warner Media’s HBO Max in 2021.

Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement that the director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s DC Comics film will next year debut. Snyder first announced the news himself in a live video conference commentary for his Superman film Man of Steel.

The movement for #ReleaseTheSynderCut included securing a billboard in Times Square during 2019's New York Comic-Con and flying a banner over San Diego Comic-Con. It even became so big that it gained the support of the film's stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realised. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," said Snyder in a press release.

After Snyder made the announcement, fans were shocked and overjoyed and so was the cast.