Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok has been a hot topic since its launch - with phenomenal reviews from critics, audience and consistent appreciation from celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhuvan Bam, Virat Kohli, Anurag Kashyap, Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Nitesh Tiwari, Aahana Kumra, Sujoy Ghosh, Sayani Gupta, Hansal Mehta, Rajkumar Rao, and Surbhi Jyoti.

Here are the five interesting moments in Paatal Lok that probably did not cross your mind the first time you watched it:

Anup Jalota’s digital debut

The show marks singer Anup Jalota’s debut in the world of OTT. Anup Jalota essays the role of politician Balkishan Bajpayee on the show.

Anup Jalota (centre)

Ishwak Singh’s previous roles

A calm character that captured our attention with his brilliant performance is inspector Ansaari aka Ishwak Singh. Prior to becoming one of the beloved characters of the much-loved show, Ishwak Singh was seen in Bollywood films such as Veere di Wedding, Raanjhana, and Tamasha.

Ishwak Singh as Ansaari

Multi-talented Abhishek Bannerjee

Abhishek Bannerjee has received tremendous appreciation for his role as Hatoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. What you perhaps did not know is that along with Hathoda Tyagi, Abhishek Bannerjee was also behind the casting of the show.

Abhishek Bannerjee aka Hathoda Tyagi

This is not Niharika Dutt’s first appearance on Amazon Prime Video

Niharika Dutt stole our attention in Paatal Lok as the bold, budding journalist Sara; however, this is not the first time she been part of a show on Amazon Prime Video. Prior to Paatal Lok, Niharika Dutt was seen in Sumukhi Suresh’s gripping show Pushpavalli Season 1 and 2 exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video.

Neeraj Kabi and Niharika Dutt

Kabir Bhajan sung by Padma Shri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya

Padma Shri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya is an Indian folk singer known for his Kabir bhajans in the Malwi folk style. He has lent his voice for the final episode’s end credits.