Directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that an earlier version of the script had Steve Rogers as the Soul Stone.

In the first year anniversary release of the MCU's biggest film thus far, the Russos, as well as writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely remember the movie by revealing some new information regarding the twin Avengers movie. That includes their initial choice for the Soul Stone reveal.

During a recent watch party that The Russos took part in, the two provided live commentary on the film where they shared new behind-the-scenes content, as well as scrapped ideas for both the movie and its predecessor, such as this weird notion to have Captain America as the Soul Stone. They didn't reveal more details about this, but added that the plan quickly fell apart. Check out their tweet below:

Early on in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone... But that idea fell away rather quickly. #AvengersAssemble https://t.co/admPgFOM3c — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

It's unclear how Cap being the Soul Stone would look like on the big screen, the Russos also didn't share how early was this idea formed. Nonetheless, it's safe to say it's during the initial stage considering how it would've drastically changed the narrative of the movies.

Fans made quite a few comments on Russo’s revelation. “So you killed Nat instead. I see how it is. #BringNatashaBack,” wrote one. “I originally theorized that and am glad that it didn’t happen, he needed to be in the final battle BUT Nat should have lived. I’m not over that death #justiceforRomanoff,” another said the same.