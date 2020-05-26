Actor-producer John Abraham made a big announcement on Tuesday that his banner, JA Entertainment has officially acquired the remake rights of the recently released Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Directed by Sachy and starring actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, action-thriller was a huge box office success.

"'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the COVID-19 crisis," John said, as per reports.

Ever since the news broke, Twitter has exploded with suggestions as for who should portray the lead roles. As of now, it is uncertain whether John himself will play a part in the movie. More details are awaited.