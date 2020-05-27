Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap launches the trailer of his upcoming film Eeb Allay Ooo! today. Directed by Prateek Vats, the film is inspired by the true incidents of monkeys creating havoc in the national capital.



The comedy-drama that has already travelled to different film festivals, stars Shardul Bharadwaj in the lead role of a contractual monkey repeller in Delhi who devises different ways to repel the tribe of monkeys from invading homes and even Parliament. It also stars Naina Sareen, Shashi Bhushan, Mahinder Nath and others.



In 2014, reports of monkeys disrupting work and invading government offices surfaced, making the civic officials appoint 40 mimics to scare off the trouble-makers. In 2018, images of monkeys, disrupting traffic loitering around in Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan and adjoining buildings had flooded the Internet. The authorities had even released an advisory to leave the monkeys alone to deal with the menace.