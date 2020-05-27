Jootam Phenk is the first song to be released from much-awaited film Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. The upbeat track showcases the relationship of the squabbling jodi of Mirza and Baankey. Composed by Abhishek Arora and written by Puneet Sharma, this track is sung by Piyush Mishra.

Speaking of returning as a music composer with director Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek says, "It is always a pleasure to be working alongside a remarkable filmmaker like Shoojit Sircar. This is our third movie together after Vicky Donor and October, and I am in awe of his immense talent and dedication towards his craft. Working with Shoojit da is always a wonderful experience and his ability to effortlessly weave the music to the script is truly brilliant. Incredibly sung by the versatile artist Piyush Mishra, Jootam Phenk is a light-hearted fun song that perfectly captures the essence of Gulabo Sitabo. Our hope was to bring the theatrical nuances and poise required to enrich the song and with an expressive and highly textured voice such as his, Piyush has done complete justice to this quirky ode to the banter between Mirza and Baankey."





Piyush quips, "Jootam Phenk is a phenomenal song that beautifully captures the quirks of Mirza and Baankey. The composer Abhishek Arora and director Shoojit Sircar put forth immense faith in me to add a certain sense of drama to Puneet Sharma’s fantastic lyrics to create this refreshingly fun track. They had the foresight that this would elevate the music to a performance rather than just a mere song, speaks volumes in itself of the staggering conviction with which it is created. It was truly incredible to be a part of this project and I hope the audiences will love it equally."

This is one of the most-anticipated films this year. The movie was supposed to release in cinema halls but it is now the first film to opt for an OTT release. A Rising Sun Films and Kinoworks production will go on air on June 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.