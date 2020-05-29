Veteran television and film artiste, Himani Shivpuri, popularly known by her character Katori Amma from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, a much-loved TV series, shared with us a funny anecdote on how she was introduced to Salman Khan while shooting for the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

“I remember the first time I met Salman was on the set of the movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. The entire cast and crew, including Madhuri, shared a brief introduction. However, Salman came just ahead of the scene, so we did not get a chance to be formally introduced. While we were shooting our first scene together he called me Chachi Jaan and suddenly picked me up. At first, I was shocked because it was unexpected and wasn’t part of the script. Besides, it was our first-ever interaction! But that broke the ice. We all had a hearty laugh over it later,” says Himani.

Himani Shivpuri and Salman Khan

The seasoned actor now shares a special bond with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and has been part of several films with him including Bollywood blockbusters such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No. 1, Dulhann Hum Le Jayenge among others.

During the lockdown, Himani has been spending a lot of time catching up on shows and movies. “Since I am at home, I decided to utilise the time binge-watching episodes of my show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan along with a couple of my movies. And that’s when I recollected this incident, which to on my face.”