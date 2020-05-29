Indian production company Abundantia Entertainment and US-based Crypt TV that's known for its content in the horror genre announced their partnership to produce content for multi-platforms earlier this year. The companies will now work on their first production together – Chhori - the Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi (2017).

Actress Nushrat Bharucha who is known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl has been signed on to play the lead role in the film. Vishal Furia, who directed the original, helms the Hindi remake as well.

An excited Nushrat says, "I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am glad we've finally collaborated on Chhori. Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra have always backed high-quality, progressive stories and are known to make films with strong female voices – and as an actor, I couldn’t ask for more. Our collaboration with an international creator like Crypt TV and its CEO Jack Davis, whose expertise in this genre is unparalleled, makes this even more thrilling. I have enjoyed some of their content thoroughly and in my very first meeting with Jack, we connected instantly on how we envisaged this genre and film. I am looking forward to beginning my experience with each one of them."

Lapachhapi got people’s attention with its genre-breaking take on horror as it told the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror. Work on the script is currently underway and Vishal, who penned the original, is writing Chhori.

The film’s unique blend of horror and social drama made it a thrilling as well as an emotional ride. Apart from his successful outing with the film, Vishal is also known for another horror film, Bali (Marathi), starring Swapnil Joshi and web series such as Criminal Justice and Bombers. "When I first heard that Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment were considering a remake of my film, I was thrilled – simply because I believe there is a lot more I want to say with this story. Getting a chance to revisit the film has been an amazing experience. I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film - more so because I am grateful for all the love I still receive for Lapachhapi. Partnering with Vikram and his team along with Jack Davis has been a wonderful process and I am confident that all of us can take this film to even bigger heights. Nushrat is a very strong and promising actor who I believe is well equipped to essay a strong role all by herself. I have wanted to collaborate with her for a while now and I am glad that we finally have a film together," says Vishal.

Abundantia Entertainment, producer of successful and impactful content across screens like Airlift, Baby, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, Shakuntala Devi (under production), Durgavati (under production), Sherni (under production) and the Amazon Original Series Breathe - is currently developing the film under its horror content vertical ‘Psych’ along with Crypt, the producer of various award-winning films and series’ like The Birch, The Look-See and Sunny Family Cult.