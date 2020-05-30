Veteran Bollywood lyricist Yogesh passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 77.



According to reports, the veteran lyricist was not keeping well for a while now. Informing about his demise, playback legend Lata Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter: "I just came to know of the demise of the poet Yogesh ji whose songs touched one's heart. The news pains me. I have sung songs that Yogesh ji wrote. Yogesh ji was a man of gentle disposition. I offer him my humble tribute."

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020



Born in Lucknow in 1943, Yogesh arrived in Bombay of the sixties to be a poet and also a lyricist in films. His first Bollywood break was as a lyricist in the film Sakhi Robin (1962). Over the years, he wrote classics such as Zindagi Kaise Yeh Paheli and Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye in Anand. His memorable numbers include Jaaneman Jaaneman and Na Jaane Kyun in Chhoti Si Baat; Rimjhim Giray Saawan in Manzil; and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuchh Kaha in Baton Baton Mein, among numerous others.

2018 mein humne Deenanath Puraskar se Yogesh ji ko sammanit kiya tha. pic.twitter.com/CgXCO9JCec — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

Yogesh ji ka likha ye geet jiska sangeet Salil da ka hai, mujhe bahut pasand hai. https://t.co/yEq2gk7PIL — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

The lyricist continued working into his late seventies. In fact, his last work is in the 2018 release, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, which featured Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman Jha and Shivani Raghivanshi.



(With inputs from IANS)