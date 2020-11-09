Actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Tamil film has been titled Vikram. The actor took to Twitter to release the teaser along with the movie’s title on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The teaser introduces Kamal Haasan’s character preparing a feast, setting up a table, and hiding an arsenal of weapons at different vantage points. While not much is known about the plot, reports suggest Kamal plays a cop who is after a serial killer in the film.

Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram will be Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial venture with Kamal Haasan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed only three films so far, is a critically acclaimed director. Starting from his debut film Maanagaram to his latest directorial venture Kaithi, the filmmaker’s creations have been gaining massive attention from Kollywood movie buffs and film critics. He is currently awaiting the release of his next film titled Master with Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.