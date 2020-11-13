Actor Sahil Vaid, who was last seen in Dil Bechara, has resumed shooting for his next big film, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow.

Entertaining the audience ever since his debut in Happi in 2010, Sahil has been seen in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Manto and the Zoya Factor. Sahil is also a part of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No. 1 a remake of the superhit film starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

Sahil Vaid with filmmaker Milap Zaveri

Adapting to the new normal, the actor has taken all necessary precautions and travelled to Lucknow for the shooting. Talking about the same, he shares, “First, I am really glad that things are getting back to normal as I was waiting to get back to the sets. I am very happy and excited to be a part of Satyameva Jayeta 2 since I always wanted to be a part of an action flick. Moreover, I am in awe of Lucknow city and its mouth-watering delicacies. I am enjoying a lot and looking forward to giving my best".